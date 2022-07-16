Home NEWS EPL: He’ll give us strength, exactly what we need – Werner reacts to Chelsea’s latest recruit
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: He’ll give us strength, exactly what we need – Werner reacts to Chelsea’s latest recruit

by News
0 views
epl:-he’ll-give-us-strength,-exactly-what-we-need-–-werner-reacts-to-chelsea’s-latest-recruit

Chelsea forward, Timo Werner, has reacted to the club’s latest new signing.

Chelsea on Saturday morning announced the signing of defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly joined the Blues from Serie A club, Napoli, after the completion of a €40million deal.

Chelsea were in need of reinforcements at the back after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

However, reacting to the signing of Koulibaly, Werner said the Senegalese international would give Thomas Tuchel’s side strength at the back, adding that it is exactly what Chelsea needs.

“I think he’s a brilliant defender,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“He will give us the strength at the back we need after a lot of players left us in defence. A very good signing for the club. From what I saw when I played against him, he brings exactly what we need.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How gunmen killed two, kidnapped one in Jigawa

Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away...

Osun Decides 2022: Live results from Wards

2023 election: ‘Nigerians should look beyond religion’ –...

Osun decides: PDP is flogging APC – Adeyanju...

Osinbajo undergoes surgery on Saturday

Police arrest Tinubu convoy attackers in Lagos, identity...

BREAKING: Oyetola wins polling unit as counting continues

DSS flouts court order, imposes strict measures on...

Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer

Leave a Reply