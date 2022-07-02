EPL: He’ll be like Ronaldo – Carragher hails Salah

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has compared Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher believes the Egyptian can emulate Ronaldo’s longevity after the forward ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract.

Salah signed a new deal with the Reds on Friday and will now stay at Anfield for another three years.

“The way he looks after himself, I think he can be like a Cristiano Ronaldo, still getting goals in the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports while speaking about the 30-year-old.

“The way Salah leads his life, I think there is a good chance over the next three years you will see no sort of drop-off in terms of his numbers.”