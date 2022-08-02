Home Uncategorized EPL: He’ll add a lot to Ten Hag’s side – Heaton reacts to Man Utd’s new latest signing
EPL: He’ll add a lot to Ten Hag’s side – Heaton reacts to Man Utd’s new latest signing

Manchester United goalkeeper, Tom Heaton has reacted to the club’s latest new signing, Lisandro Martinez.

Heaton said that Martinez would add a lot to Ten Hag’s side, adding that he will also bring physicality to Man United’s squad.

Man United recently signed Martinez from Ajax for £46million.

Martinez made his unofficial debut for Man United, playing an hour of the Red Devils’ 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

“I really enjoyed playing with him today, I think he will be a top, top player for the club. As I say, I thought he was outstanding today, and I’m looking forward to watching him this season,” Heaton said at his post-match press conference.

“For what he brings, physicality, how he uses his body, what he gives you in terms of mobility and on the ball and personality-wise, I think he’s going to add a lot to the team.

“You can already see what he brings. He brings that sort of larger-than-life personality at the back, controlling. I look forward to hopefully playing with him more this year.”

