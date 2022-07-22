Home NEWS EPL: He will not get what he wants – Tuchel blocks Chelsea player from joining Barcelona
EPL: He will not get what he wants – Tuchel blocks Chelsea player from joining Barcelona

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said he will not allow Cesar Azpilicueta move to Barcelona this summer.

The Blues have already lost Andreas Christensen as a free agent to the LaLiga giants.

However, Barca is still keen to take Azpilicueta ahead of the new season.

“I am not sure I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said.

“We have a Spanish international player, captain but Barcelona does not see it on that level – so I’m not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants.

“Maybe I’m a little bit annoyed with Barça. But I do my best for Chelsea. I said that to Azpilicueta, he doesn’t like it – but he understands.”

Azpilicueta has one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

