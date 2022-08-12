EPL: He was second best player after Foden – Guardiola confirms new Man City signing

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed the imminent signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

Guardiola also said Gomez will remain with the first-team squad and compete for the left-back position.

It was thought the 21-year-old may have been loaned out once his move from Anderlecht is completed but City boss Guardiola confirmed he will stay in Manchester this season.

“You know the club is always working on many possibilities in many positions,” Guardiola said.

“This one target is a young player, in the youth World Cup years ago the best player was Phil Foden and he was the second best player.

“He played in Spain U21, young talent for Barcelona, went to Borussia Dortmund, played in good hands under Vincent Kompany.

“He played well, we target him to bring him here.

“He’s for now, he will stay with us.”