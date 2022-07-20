Home NEWS EPL: He tried to impress me – Tuchel blocks Chelsea striker from leaving Stamford Bridge
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: He tried to impress me – Tuchel blocks Chelsea striker from leaving Stamford Bridge

by News
0 views
epl:-he-tried-to-impress-me-–-tuchel-blocks-chelsea-striker-from-leaving-stamford-bridge

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has blocked striker, Armando Broja from leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to the German, the striker is not for sale and is not expected to leave the club.

Broja had flown back from Chelsea’s preseason camp in the USA to London to hold talks with West Ham.

But Tuchel suggests he is not going anywhere.

He said: “I don’t expect Armando to leave. We are aware of offers and interest.

“We will take this decision together with the owner and the player.

“When he was here, I was aware that he was trying to impress and become a Chelsea player as soon as possible.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bandits kill five in Kaduna community

22-year-old notorious drug dealer arrested in Jigawa

Insecurity: Yorubas ready to wipe out terrorists attacking...

My electoral promises stand – Osun governor-elect, Adeleke

Buhari Orders Education Minister To Resolve ASUU Strike...

Police Arrest 15 Suspected Robbers In Ekiti

Oyetola Lost Second Term Election Three Years Ago...

Six killed, scores wounded as bandits attack Katsina...

EPL: Man City confirm player that will take...

Lady narrates how she was attacked by bandits...

Leave a Reply