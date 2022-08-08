EPL: He never see what’s behind him – Micah Richard slams Man United star

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, has slammed Manchester United midfielders, Fred and Scott McTominay, accusing them of lacking discipline.

Both midfielders have been heavily criticised over their performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Manchester United started their season on a very sad note, losing the first game of the new campaign in front of their home fans.

Micah Richard was also critical of Fred, saying: ‘There’s just no discipline,” said on talkSPORT.

“Watch Fred at the back post, he has a look but he never once sees what’s behind him.

“If you’re going to cover in that position you don’t just run in that place for the sake of it. You’ve got to know what’s around you and that’s constantly costing Man United.”