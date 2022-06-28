Home NEWS EPL: He may come back to bite you – Given speaks on Sterling’s move to join Chelsea
by News
Former Manchester City goalkeeper, Shay Given, has given his verdict on reports linking Raheem Sterling with a move to Chelsea.

Reports in England suggest that Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £50million bid for the England international and manager Pep Guardiola is prepared to let him leave.

He told talkSPORT: “He’s a top player, but for whatever reason in the last 12 or 18 months he and Pep have not fallen out, but he’s just not started every game.

“Will he come back and bite Pep, maybe? That’s the thing from a City point of view, do you think he will come back and score a goal towards the end of the season that wins the league for Chelsea.

“It might fit well for both clubs.”

