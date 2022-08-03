Home NEWS EPL: He makes you smile everyday – Pulisic reveals his favorite Chelsea teammate
EPL: He makes you smile everyday – Pulisic reveals his favorite Chelsea teammate

Chelsea winger, Christian Pulisic, has named midfielder N’Golo Kante as his favourite Blues teammate.

Pulisic said that Kante makes him smile every day, adding that the France international would do anything for his team.

Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk with fellow defender Ben Chilwell, the two Chelsea players were asked who their favourite teammate was at Stamford Bridge.

The United States international answered Kante, without hesitation.

Pulisic said: “He makes you smile every day you come in, he covers you, he runs for you, he will do anything for you. He’s a good teammate.”

