EPL: He is a huge player – Tuchel speaks on Chelsea’s latest signing

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said Raheem Sterling will be a huge asset for the club.

Sterling joined the Blues on a five-year contract from Manchester City on Wednesday in a deal reported to be worth up to 50 million.

The 27-year-old becomes Chelsea’s first signing under Todd Boehly, who took over from Russian Roman Abramovich at the end of May.

“He will be a huge asset for us,” Tuchel told the BBC on Thursday.

“Hopefully he shapes our team by just being who he is.

“For me, he is a huge player, with a huge influence in the last years in English football and he’s in a perfect age to now take responsibility around young players that we have and be an example.”

