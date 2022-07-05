Home NEWS EPL: He inspired me – Latest Man United signing reveals who made him choose Old Trafford
Newly-signed Manchester United star, Tyrell Malacia has revealed that former Arsenal star Robin van Persie inspired him to play for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old Malacia was brought in from the Netherlands and had his United medical on Monday at the club’s Carrington training ground.

He was signed for a £13 million transfer from Feyenoord.

He told De Telegraaf: “I always followed [Man Utd] because Robin van Persie played there as a Feyenoord player. That’s why I got an extra feeling with that.”

The Holland international full-back will also be familiar with his new boss, Erik ten Hag.

On the Dutchman, Malacia said: “Mr Ten Hag is a very good trainer and also a warm person, so I had a good conversation with him and I have a very good feeling with him.”

The defender said he is looking forward to working with Ten Hag because he’ll learn a lot from his compatriot.

