EPL: He has many tricks – Sagna identifies player he wants Arsenal to sign

Former Arsenal star, Bacary Sagna says he really wants to see Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin at the Emirates this summer.

Sagna said Saint-Maximin has many tricks, adding that he is a nightmare for any defender.

Saint-Maximin is often regarded as one of the English Premier League’s best forwards outside of the ‘big six’ club.

He has netted 11 goals and made 14 assists since moving to Newcastle back in 2019.

“I really like Allan Saint-Maximin a lot,” Sagna told Lord Ping.

“I love the way he plays with so many tricks and skills, he’s a nightmare for any defender.

“He’s a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference,” he said.