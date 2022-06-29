EPL: He feels like a king – Ex-Chelsea star, Crespo reacts as Lukaku returns to Inter Milan

Former Chelsea striker, Hernan Crespo, has reacted to Romelu Lukaku’s decision to return to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan on Wednesday confirmed the return of Lukaku following a dismal second spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium International returned to Chelsea last summer but could not find his rhythm at Stamford Bridge, leading to a loan move back to the Italian side.

And reacting to the move, Crespo, who once featured for both Premier League giants and the Italian side, told Gazzetta dello Sport, “Lukaku decided to return – at Inter he felt like a king, at Chelsea he didn’t.

“So, it’s a matter of love and heart. And when it comes to the heart, it almost always ends well.

“I also decided to return to Italy because I felt comfortable in Serie A, less in the Premier League.

“I was already in love with Milan, with Italian football, with Serie A. And then, for a footballer, Milan is really the best, there is a unique passion there.”