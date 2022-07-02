EPL: He doesn’t not worth it – Hislop warns Chelsea against signing 25-year-old forward

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop, has warned the Blues against signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer.

Dembele is currently a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June.

Chelsea are interested in the France World Cup winner, who performed well under manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund before his £126 million move to Barcelona back in 2017.

However, Dembele is expected to command a massive wage and Hislop insisted that the 25-year-old winger is not worthy of that.

“If I am Chelsea, at the numbers that apparently Dembele is after, I am not sure that it is worth it,” Hislop told ESPN.

“Dembele is after an awful lot of money and while he has shown that he can be worth that in the last six months of last season, that is all we have seen from Dembele.

“The question then becomes how big a gamble do you want to take? Is it the Dembele that we saw for two and a half years? Or the Dembele that we saw in the last six months?”

He added, “I just think that is a very expensive gamble for a player where you are not quite sure how he fits in.

“Money no object I take the chance, but given the kind of money Dembele is supposedly asking for, if I’m Chelsea, I’m a little bit reluctant.”