EPL: Harry Kane breaks Sergio Aguero's goals record

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, on Saturday broke a Premier League goalscoring record held by Manchester City legend, Sergio Augero, during Spurs’ 1-0 victory over Wolves.

Kane drew level with Aguero after a late header that salvaged a point against Chelsea last weekend.

After his second-half header broke the deadlock against Wolves, however, the England captain now stands alone as the leading scorer for a single Premier League club on 185 goals, as he continues to close in on Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer’s all-time record.

Kane is also ahead of the likes of Wayne Rooney (Man Utd, 183 goals), Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 175 goals), and Alan Shearer (Newcastle, 148 goals).

Speaking after Tottenham defeated Wolves, Kane told BT Sport: “It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully, many more years to go. I always love scoring.

“The most important thing is winning games. Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don’t play at your best.”

