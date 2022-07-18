EPL: Haaland will be targeting him, he’s too small – Adebayo takes on Man United’s new defender

Former English professional footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa has noted that height would be a major problem for Manchester United’s newly signed defender, Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United announced on Saturday that Martinez has become their player, joining from Ajax.

Adebayo, a former Swansea City star, believes that the Argentina international would find it difficult playing against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The former Ajax centre-back stands at 5ft 9in tall, a height that would be a mismatch for tall strikers in the Premier League.

And Adebayo is worried about the player’s height, “I do think a 5ft 9 centre-back is a little bit too small, but I don’t know anything about the individual,” he told talkSPORT.

“If we ever got them in a cup game, he’s the one I am going to play on because I think there is a physical mismatch.

“Haaland will target him. When it comes down to being in the box, he is going to lose a certain amount (of headers).

“But time will tell.”