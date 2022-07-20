epl:-guardiola-reacts-as-arsenal-sign-another-manchester-city-star

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has thanked defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for his contribution to the club as he prepares to complete his £32million transfer to Arsenal.

Zinchenko is set to make the big-money move to the North London club after six years at Man City, during which he won four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and one FA Cup.

Arsenal have agreed to a £32m deal with Manchester City for the Ukraine international.

Zinchenko, who was in Texas with Manchester City, has flown straight to Orlando to join up with the Arsenal squad to continue his pre-season schedule after passing his medical.

The 25-year-old played 128 times for Man City during his time at Etihad, and Guardiola is grateful they were able to say goodbye to the player properly.

“I will say on behalf of the club our gratitude on and off the pitch. It was nice yesterday with Oleks because we could say bye properly,” Guardiola was quoted by Mirror UK as saying.

“Unfortunately, Gabi [Gabriel Jesus] and Raheem [Sterling] could not do it, but with him, we could, and he moved on to Arsenal.”

Zinchenko is the third big-name City player to leave the Etihad this summer after Gabriel Jesus made a £45m move to Arsenal and Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea earlier this month.