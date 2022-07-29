epl:-guardiola-names-new-manchester-city-player-who-has-surprised-him-in-all-aspects

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has named the club’s new player who has surprised him in all aspects during training.

Guardiola strengthened his squad significantly this summer after adding the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Philipps, and Stefan Ortega to his squad.

After working with the new signings over the last couple of weeks, Guardiola has revealed that Ortega’s efforts have impressed him the most.

The Spaniard said of the new arrivals, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: “Hopefully not [they won’t need time], as soon they settle, the better.

“In my feeling, they won’t take time. Stefan surprises us a lot in all aspects on the ball and build-up, Kalvin knows the Premier League perfectly.

“The way they settle in the few games we play, I think they will settle.”