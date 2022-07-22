EPL: Great player, he’ll help us win trophies – Fred reacts to Man United’s latest midfield recruit

Manchester United midfielder, Fred has described the club’s summer signing, Christian Eriksen as a great player, adding that the Dane would help Erik ten Hag win trophies at Manchester United.

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer last week after signing a 3-year deal at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international Fred strongly believes the 30-year-old will be a hit for the Red Devils next season.

“Great player – we all know about his quality,” Fred told Manchester United’s official website.

“He’s got the ability, a great player, attacking, strikes the ball well, knows where the goal is. He’ll add to the team and he’ll be made very welcome in our team. Together we can achieve our goals,” he said.

Fred further noted that the Denmark international, who has played for Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford, is very experienced in the game and would make a huge contribution to the team.