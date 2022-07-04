Home NEWS EPL: Gabriel Jesus reveals who convinced him to join Arsenal
EPL: Gabriel Jesus reveals who convinced him to join Arsenal

by News
New Arsenal signing, Gabriel Jesus, has identified manager Mikel Arteta as the person who convinced him to join the Emirates club.

Jesus worked with Arteta at Man City when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Etihad.

The Brazilian international was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player on Monday after completing his £45 million move from Manchester City.

Speaking on Arsenal’s official website, Jesus said he spoke with Arteta about Arsenal’s project and their players before deciding to join the Gunners.

According to him, he hundred per cent believed in the former midfielder.

He said, “We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future.

“I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.”

