EPL: Gabriel Jesus names “very strong” Arsenal star he’s happy with

Gabriel Jesus has said he is happy with fellow Brazilians Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal.

The former Manchester City forward said he is delighted he can now play alongside his compatriots at the north London club.

Jesus made a £45million move from City to Arsenal earlier this week, bringing to an end his five-year stay at the Etihad.

Jesus, who described Gabriel as a very strong defender, having played against him while at Manchester City, says he is happy he can now call Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli team-mates, rather than having to face them again.

“I’m so happy with him, [Martinelli],” Jesus said, according to Metro

‘He deserves this because he’s a quality player.”

The Brazil International was then asked what it was like to play against defender Gabriel.

And he add, “Difficult! He’s so strong. I have played against him a couple of times. He’s a very difficult defender, but has the quality to play as well.”

