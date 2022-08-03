Home NEWS EPL: Frank McAvennie snubs Arsenal, names teams that will challenge for title this season
EPL: Frank McAvennie snubs Arsenal, names teams that will challenge for title this season

by News
Former West Ham United striker, Frank McAvennie, has snubbed Arsenal and named Manchester City and Liverpool as the teams that will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

McAvennie insisted that he does not see Arsenal challenging Man City and Liverpool for the English top-flight league this season, adding that the Gunners will only challenge to qualify for European places.

bioreports reports that the new Premier League 2022/23 season will kick off this weekend.

Arsenal recently signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, who won the Premier League title last season.

However, McAvennie does not see Arsenal as a competitor for the Premier League title this term.

“No chance. Are they [Arsenal] a good team? Yes. They have brought some decent players, I like the two [Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus] from Man City that they have brought in. But there is a reason Pep has let them go, they [Arsenal] are not going to be challenging Man City,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“He would not let the two of them go to Arsenal if he thought for one minute they were going to challenge them.”

He added, “Why would City let them go there if they thought they were going to be title contenders? It’s not going to happen with Arsenal this year. They will be challenging for European places, I would expect, but they won’t be challenging Man City and Liverpool.”

