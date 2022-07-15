Home NEWS EPL: Find someone with better quality – Silvestre asks Man United to remove midfielder from XI
EPL: Find someone with better quality – Silvestre asks Man United to remove midfielder from XI

by News
Former Manchester United star, Mikael Silvestre has told the club to replace midfielder, Scott McTominay immediately.

He said the midfielder must be replaced in the United starting XI before the new season starts.

Surprisingly, the Red Devils have only completed one signing this summer in the form of left-back, Tyrell Malacia.

But they are understood to be on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez.

United’s new boss, Erik ten Hag has also identified his midfield as one area he is keen to strengthen this summer.

And former France International, Silvestre believes there should be an upgrade from last season’s Fred and McTominay pairing in the middle.

“In terms of top quality midfield players, there are other players in the market that should come ahead of him, however, he can add value as a rotation player.

“Ideally you want someone with better quality in the middle of the park to bring the team into contention for the top spot in the Premier League,” Silvestre told Lord Ping.

