epl:-ferdinand-suggests-best-position-for-martinez-at-manchester-united

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has suggested the best position Lisandro Martinez should play for the Red Devils.

Ferdinand believes Martinez will be utilised in midfield just as much as in defence at Manchester United.

According to him, the Argentine will give Man United more options, adding that he can easily play in the midfield for Erik ten Hag’s side.

On Sunday, Man United confirmed they had agreed on a deal with Ajax to sign Martinez this summer.

“I think they will be a mix (where Martinez will play). He’s very comfortable playing both positions,” Ferdinand said on his VIBE with Five podcast.

“I think he could play in there [midfield] quite easily. I think they will pick and choose the games, and mix it up for when it suits them.

“If it suits them to play him in midfield and have the extra body and resilience in there, in front of the back four and that extra protection from someone who knows how to defend – then I think it may be utilised.

“But if we’ve got a lot of the ball and we are expected to dominate possession against the so-called lesser teams, then he may not be called upon in that position [midfield] and he may slot back into centre-back position or maybe not start at all. He gives us more options and that is what we need in there.”