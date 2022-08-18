EPL: Fantastic, he’ll score goals – Wright-Phillips hails Man City striker

Former Manchester City forward, Shaun Wright-Phillips has hailed Manchester City’s new import, Erling Haaland, describing his start to the season as fantastic.

The Norwegian has scored two goals in two matches for Manchester City and also provided 2 assists.

But Wright-Phillips believes that the striker may not fire on all cylinders in home matches but would score more goals in away games this season.

The Norwegian goal-machine netted twice on his Premier League debut as City claimed a 2-0 win in a tough trip at West Ham.

He failed to score against newly-promoted Bournemouth, but provided an assist.

“It’s been a fantastic start for him,” Wright-Phillips told talkSPORT.com with Bet365.

“At the start of the Premier League, he’s managed to get two goals and one assist in two games. I think he’s been fantastic.

“I think he’s more likely to score more goals away from home because of the way teams play when they come to the Etihad,” he added.