EPL: Fantastic, he’ll massively improve them – Ambrose reacts to arrival of Chelsea’s new winger

Former Newcastle United star, Darren Ambrose has said that Chelsea were a bit late to the party but have now arrived in the summer transfer window.

He said that the transfer floodgates look set to open for the Blues following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Raheem Sterling deal was announced by Chelsea and Manchester City on Wednesday and Ambrose told talkSPORT: “It’s a fantastic signing.”

Ambrose said he received the news of Stirling’s departure from Manchester City with shock, wondering why Pep Guardiola’s side should let him join Chelsea.

He noted that the Blues were getting closer to challenging Man City for the title next season with their activities in the transfer market.

“It’s an outstanding deal for Chelsea. He’s massively underrated, he’s got a fantastic record in my opinion and does great for England. He’s going to massively improve the attack for Chelsea,” he added.

“He’s only 27 as well. He’s committed long-term by signing a five-year deal… it’s a brilliant signing for Chelsea.”