epl:-fabregas-wants-to-manage-premier-league-club

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has admitted he has a desire to manage in the Premier League when he retires from playing.

The 35-year-old completed a free transfer to Serie B side Como on Monday following the expiry of his contract at Monaco.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Fabregas explained how managing in the Premier League is a target he has set for himself.

“When I become a coach, as I have said, the Premier League has been my league, it is where I played my best football, my best years, where people respect me so much,” he said.

“I feel really loved in England and, in the future, I would love [to coach there], why not?

“I’d love to [be a Premier League manager], 100 per cent. If I can look at a target in some years to come, then definitely, this is in my head.

“But, first things first, take one step at a time. I’m here to do well for Como, it’s a beautiful project and let’s see where we go from there.”

