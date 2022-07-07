epl:-eriksen-confirms-new-club-after-leaving-brentford

Christian Eriksen has informed all the clubs that were interested in him that he will sign for Manchester United this summer.

The Denmark midfielder is a free agent, after his short-term deal with Brentford ended on June 30.

However, the Bees were keen to extend his time at the club.

Instead, Eriksen has decided to move to Old Trafford, where he will work with new manager Erik ten Hag.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, “Contracts are being checked by lawyers… and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.

“Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He’s joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.”

Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with a move for the 30-year-old.