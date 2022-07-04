epl:-eriksen-agrees-three-year-deal-with-man-utd

Christian Eriksen has agreed a deal in principle to join Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Denmark midfielder, who is a free agent, will now finalise a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Eriksen spent the second half of last season on loan at Brentford.

When his short-term contract expired, the 30-year-old had the choice to remain with the Bees or sign for United.

He has now decided to team up with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Eriksen worked with Ten Hag when he trained with Ajax as part of his return to football following his cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.