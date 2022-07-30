Home NEWS EPL: Erik Ten Hag suffers first defeat as Manchester United manager
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Erik Ten Hag suffers first defeat as Manchester United manager

by News
0 views
epl:-erik-ten-hag-suffers-first-defeat-as-manchester-united-manager

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, on Saturday suffered his first defeat as the club’s manager.

Ten Hag, who was appointed as Man United manager a few weeks ago, watched as his team lost 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly tie in Norway.

A late goal from Joao Felix ensured Atletico Madrid defeated the Premier League giants as Fred received a red card.

Ten Hag had led Man United to play a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly tie and defeated the likes of Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Melbourne Victory this summer.

Man United will play their final pre-season friendly match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The Red Devils will then face Brighton in the 2022/23 Premier League opener next Sunday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Community Shield: Gaurdiola names funny player in Manchester...

I’ll never retire from playing football – Zlatan...

EPL: Manchester United release official squad numbers for...

2023 presidency: TUC vows to work for Labour...

Transfer: Man City receive one condition to sign...

Transfer: Werner, Kepa to leave Chelsea for new...

Transfer: Barcelona reveals what will happen if De...

EPL: Arsenal confirms new captain ahead of Sevilla...

Youth group begs INEC to extend PVC registration...

Stop acting like you’re running for CAN President...

Leave a Reply