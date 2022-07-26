epl:-erik-ten-hag-outlines-three-action-points-at-man-united

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has pinpointed three methods he plans to use at the club to develop the state of the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick.

According to Sky Sports, Ten Hag will continue the intense training he has imposed on his players throughout the pre-season.

The 52-year-old is also working hard to change the psychology of the group in order to return to a winning culture at Old Trafford.

And in terms of recruitment, Ten Hag is only interested in focused transfers that will contribute toward the direction he wants to go, rather than signing big names for the sake of it.

Ten Hag was recently appointed Man United’s permanent manager, replacing interim coach Rangnick.

The Dutch gaffer joined the Premier League giants from Ajax, and he is yet to lose a game so far in Man United’s pre-season.

He has led the team to beat Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, while playing a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.