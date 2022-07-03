Home NEWS EPL: Eric Bailly takes decision to leave Manchester United for rival club
Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, has decided against leaving the club to join Fulham this summer.

Fulham have approached Man United about Bailly’s availability, with the newly-promoted Premier League club interested in a season-long loan with the option to buy.

According to Sky Sports News, the Ivory Coast international is not interested in going anywhere at the moment.

Bailly would prefer to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place under new Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Man United are open to doing business on Bailly, but would prefer a sale or at least a loan with an obligation to buy.

Bailly signed a contract extension last year and is due to remain at Man United until 2024.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester United from Villarreal a few years ago.

