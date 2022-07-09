Home NEWS EPL: Durham predicts club to win Premier League title next season
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Durham predicts club to win Premier League title next season

by News
2 views
epl:-durham-predicts-club-to-win-premier-league-title-next-season

English football journalist and broadcaster, Adrian Durham, has noted that Manchester City may claim the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool again this season.

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title last season while Liverpool came very close behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

The talkSPORT’s journalist believes Man City have positioned themselves again this summer to have the upper hand over Liverpool next season after having a stronger transfer window.

Among City signings include Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, and Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez for £65million but Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino have left.

“I’m a bit underwhelmed by Liverpool Football Club.

“To me, Núñez replacing Sadio Mané is a downgrade on paper…

“Given the business Man City have done, they could pull away from them,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: LP won’t get 15 votes, party is...

Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun residents celebrate amid fuel scarcity, hike...

EPL: West Ham offered Leeds more money but...

EPL: Massive disappointment he returned to Man United...

Eid-el-Kabir: Oluwo preaches acceptance of God’s dictates

Terrorists not too distant from immediate communities, we...

2023: You’re noisemakers, can’t win presidency – Primate...

Gov AbdulRazaq, Saraki in warm handshake at Ilorin...

EPL: Man United told to ‘ship’ 29-year-old player...

Former Oyo Gov, Olunloyo Not Dead

Leave a Reply