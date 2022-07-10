Home NEWS EPL: Dembele refuses to leave Barcelona as Man City announce Haaland new No.9
EPL: Dembele refuses to leave Barcelona as Man City announce Haaland new No.9

by News
Ousmane Dembele has refused to leave Barcelona despite his contract expiring last Thursday.

The Frenchman, who is heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, is still waiting on the Catalan side to approve his new contract at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The winger has agreed a two-year deal to extend his stay at the club, however, the deal is yet to be sanctioned due to the Spanish giant’s financial situation.

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta had declared last week that the Frenchman is no longer their player. But it seems he is not bothered as he is fully on board to stay at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has handed the club’s No.9 Jersey to new signing, Erling Haaland.

City confirmed the striker as their new number nine on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus’s departure to Arsenal made the No.9 shirt available for Haaland.

