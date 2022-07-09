epl:-danny-murphy-slams-erik-ten-hag-over-new-rules-for-man-united-stars

Former Liverpool winger, Danny Murphy has described some of the rules laid down by Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag for his players as ‘nonsense’.

On taking over as the club’s new boss, the Dutchman had laid down five rules that the players must abide by under his management.

According to the Mirror, the rules include a ban on alcohol, a ban on personal chefs, any players late will be dropped, regular body mass index checks, and direct chats with the manager if players are unhappy, rather than with agents.

And Murphy believes some of these rules just aren’t ‘policeable’.

“He’s not weird for doing that. He’s not exceptional. That’s what happens

“The attention to detail of each one we could dissect and say, ‘That’s laughable. That’s good. That’s bad’.

The former Liverpool midfielder added: “But some of them are just not policeable, they’re not manageable.

“It’s just not necessary, you’re preaching to the converted with that rule. You can’t manage that. It’s nonsense. “