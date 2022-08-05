Home NEWS EPL: Danger for Chelsea as Super Computer predicts clubs to finish top four, get relegated this season
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Danger for Chelsea as Super Computer predicts clubs to finish top four, get relegated this season

by News
7 views
epl:-danger-for-chelsea-as-super-computer-predicts-clubs-to-finish-top-four,-get-relegated-this-season

Chelsea will finish 6th and Manchester United will end this season 5th in the Premier League table, according to Super Computer.

TalkSPORT’s Super Computer also predicted that Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal would make the top four standing.

Manchester City won the league title last season, narrowly beating Liverpool to it, while Chelsea came third and Tottenham took the last Champions league place.

The prediction also sees Everton, Fulham and Bournemouth relegated, while Nottingham Forest stay up in the Premier League.

The prediction was basically on how teams were able to do business this summer transfer window and the quality of players in the squads.

This summer, Liverpool spent £85million on Benfica forward, Darwin Nunez. He is already looking set to be a huge hit.

Manchester City brought in Norwegian goal machine, Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, while Raheem Sterling went to Chelsea.

Tottenham acquired Richarlison from Everton, and Gabriel Jesus moved to Arsenal – and that’s just the forwards.

Below is the final Premier League table for 2022-23 season, according to talkSPORT’s Super Computer:

Man City


Liverpool


Tottenham


Arsenal


Manchester United


Chelsea


Newcastle United


West Ham United


Aston Villa


Brighton


Leicester City


Crystal Palace


Southampton


Wolves


Leeds United


Nottingham Forest


Brentford


Everton


Fulham


Bournemouth

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s a shame – Ten Hag blasts...

Transfer: Laliga club, Getafe join Sadiq chase

Niger Assembly constitutes ad hoc committee to probe...

‘Pastor’ arrested with three drums of illegal drugs...

Cubana Chiefpriest attacked by gunmen in Anambra

Retired players call for disciplinary measures to address...

EPL: Ben Chilwell reacts as Chelsea sign new...

EPL: Alan Shearer, Ian Wright send message to...

Rep Peller demands investigation, visits families of hotelier,...

EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two...

Leave a Reply