Home NEWS EPL: Crystal Palace ex-star, Ambrose reveals best transfer in Premier League so far
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Crystal Palace ex-star, Ambrose reveals best transfer in Premier League so far

by News
0 views
epl:-crystal-palace-ex-star,-ambrose-reveals-best-transfer-in-premier-league-so-far

Former Crystal Palace star, Darren Ambrose has said that Raheem Sterling moving from Manchester City to Chelsea could be one of the best Premier League transfers of all time.

Sterling completed a £50 million move from Manchester City to Chelsea this week and the England international could help the Blues fight for titles next season.

He said: “This is going to be a good one, but we aren’t going to know how good until maybe a couple of seasons.

“In terms of value for money and what you’re getting, I think Raheem Sterling is looking like he could become one of the best all-time Premier League to Premier League transfers.

“He’s coming into his prime and that’s why he signed a five-year deal.

“He’s one of the top players. £50m, you have to pay that.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun 2022: Ademola, Oyetola fight to finish

I’ll not leave any inheritance for my children...

July 16: Police Announce Restriction Of Movement

Post COVID-19: Stakeholders seek ways to promote universal...

EPL: Lukaku may not play for Chelsea again...

“I pity that man. When you wish people...

Two passengers killed as police escorts attached to...

EPL: McAvennie identifies Man United’s biggest problem

Nigeria didn’t hide borrowing plan, fail World Bank...

Transfer: Gattuso to sign Chelsea star for Valencia

Leave a Reply