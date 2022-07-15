epl:-crystal-palace-ex-star,-ambrose-reveals-best-transfer-in-premier-league-so-far

Former Crystal Palace star, Darren Ambrose has said that Raheem Sterling moving from Manchester City to Chelsea could be one of the best Premier League transfers of all time.

Sterling completed a £50 million move from Manchester City to Chelsea this week and the England international could help the Blues fight for titles next season.

He said: “This is going to be a good one, but we aren’t going to know how good until maybe a couple of seasons.

“In terms of value for money and what you’re getting, I think Raheem Sterling is looking like he could become one of the best all-time Premier League to Premier League transfers.

“He’s coming into his prime and that’s why he signed a five-year deal.

“He’s one of the top players. £50m, you have to pay that.”