Home NEWS EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move is done deal – Jennings
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move is done deal – Jennings

by News
0 views
epl:-cristiano-ronaldo’s-next-move-is-done-deal-–-jennings

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move is already a done deal, according to talkSPORT’s pundit, Rory Jennings.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are the main names being linked with the Portugal international .

And following today’s news that the 37-year-old has asked Manchester United to let him leave, Jennings believes his future has already been sorted out.

“He hasn’t thought of this today, he must know where he’s going.

“I guess it’s done. The move must be in the bag, he knows…” he said.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Juventus and Real Madrid superstar, reportedly told the Red Devils he wants to play Champions League football next season.

Earlier, Ronaldo was said to be unhappy with Manchester United’s inactivity in the summer transfer window.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ADC demands investigation as African migrants die at...

How Ondo Pastor kidnapped 77 church members, used...

Chelsea: People don’t want to admit they were...

Rivers model seaport loses over N1bn in 6...

Zamfara NUJ elects new leadership

Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists targeting Igbo soldiers, we...

EPL: He doesn’t not worth it – Hislop...

Transfer: De Jong doesn’t want to join Man...

Transfer: We will announce two new players next...

Police Rescue Over 50 Abducted Children In Underground...

Leave a Reply