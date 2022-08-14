Home NEWS EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo maybe regretting returning to Manchester United – Ruud Gullit
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo maybe regretting returning to Manchester United – Ruud Gullit

Former Netherlands international, Ruud Gullit has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently regretting returning to Manchester United.

Gullit explained this in an interview at the Laureus Academy.

The Red Devils were beaten 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday barely a week after they were defeated by Brighton.

Erik ten Hag’s men are now lying bottom of the Premier League table with zero points from their two opening games.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo made sure that the Bees ran away with three points against the Red Devils

Ronaldo is said to have resolved to remain at the club this season, after asking the club to allow him join a club the Champions League.

Asked if he feels the Portuguese legend is regretting his decision to return to Old Trafford in 2021, Gullit said, “That’s my feeling. He doesn’t say it, but I think he regrets it because of the team that was there.

“I think he expected the performance to be better, so he will want to show everyone who criticised him at Manchester United how much he is still worth.

“I think he has that mission.”

