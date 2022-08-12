Home NEWS EPL: Conte bans four Tottenham players from training
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Conte bans four Tottenham players from training

by News
0 views
epl:-conte-bans-four-tottenham-players-from-training

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has banned four players from first-team training.

The Premier League club is desperate to look for buyers for Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso.

The four players have been working alone since Spurs returned from their pre-season tour of South Korea.

According to the Evening Standard, there is an acceptance that their futures are not likely to be resolved until the final week of the transfer window.

Those four players could follow Steven Bergwijn and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Meanwhile, Joe Rodon has joined Rennes for some valuable first-team experience and Jack Clarke has completed a switch to Sunderland.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian govt vows not to interfere in Ekweremadu’s...

Police arrest herdsmen who allegedly lured, killed man...

Ortom mourns frontline journalist John Chiahemen

Mastermind of February cell break in Rivers re-arrested

EPL: Liverpool will not finish within top four...

2023: Illegal substitution puts APC’s chances at risk...

War: Russian military aircrafts fly into Alaskan air...

FG maps out plans to end street begging...

COVID-19 vaccines hesitancy, self-medication – Faith-based groups urged...

Bayelsa Govt rewards outstanding corps members with cash,...

Leave a Reply