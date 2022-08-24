Home NEWS EPL: Christian Eriksen takes dig at Man United players after 2-1 win over Liverpool
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Christian Eriksen takes dig at Man United players after 2-1 win over Liverpool

by News
0 views
epl:-christian-eriksen-takes-dig-at-man-united-players-after-2-1-win-over-liverpool

Christian Eriksen has aimed a sly dig at Manchester United’s underperforming players.

After their 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, the former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder suggested that Manchester United’s previous losses were because some players did not want to run and play football.

According to the Dane, the players the manager fielded on Monday night were willing to play football.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and captain were not selected in Erik ten Hag’s first eleven for the 2-1 win.

Speaking to club media, the Dane said: “Of course, with the South American and a bit of Spanish style there was a lot of passion towards the defensive side, but also the offensive side, we tried to do whatever we could.

“We have some very quick players and how we played today, and how Liverpool play, suited us as well.

“It’s great to play with players who want to play football and run.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

INTERVIEW: One year after, police has not paid...

Transfer: Lampard’s Everton gives Chelsea condition to sell...

BBNaija: Biggie issues stern warning to Sheggz, Bella

We have enough medical doctors in Nigeria, those...

CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in...

Political assassinations: Osun govt talks tough, warns war...

Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into...

Again, US Returns $23m Abacha Loot  

Four LAUTECH Graduates Get PhD Scholarships In U.S.

Dike, Another Amaechi’s Ally Dumps APC

Leave a Reply