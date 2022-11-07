EPL: Chris Sutton reveals major worry about Chelsea

Former Chelsea star, Chris Sutton has revealed his major worry about the club following their src-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

He said the Blues’ struggles in front of goal are a ‘massive worry’, adding that the club’s hierarchy will ‘demand more’ from manager Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea have now recorded a back-to-back defeat under Graham Potter, taking just two points from their last four league games.

Sutton told Stadium Astro: “It’s a massive worry. What would also concern me is Graham Potter’s post-match interview when he was comparing Chelsea to Arsenal and where Arsenal are at.

“Chelsea finished above Arsenal last season so he should be doing better with the players he has at his disposal. I know there are injuries but the issue he has is expectations.

“They are expected to always compete for the title. They were miles off it against Arsenal but it’s too simplistic to just say ‘Arsenal are better than us right now and their manager [Mikel Arteta] has had time’.”