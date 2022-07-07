Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea’s ex-striker tells Boehly signing to make after Raheem Sterling
Former Chelsea striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has advised the new leadership of the club under the guidance of Todd Boehly to bring in a goalscorer after they complete the signing of Raheem Sterling this summer.

Chelsea is all set to sign Sterling from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million after they agreed to personal terms with the England international.

Sterling is set to become Chelsea’s top earner ahead of N’Golo Kante with his £300,000-a-week deal.

The winger brings a wealth of experience, having helped fire Man City to four league titles, scoring 109 goals in 320 appearances in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“They need a goalscorer. Sterling’s a great player, a very good player, but he is not an out-and-out No.9,” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports.

“So I think if you are going to get Sterling, you still need a goalscorer with him.”

