epl:-chelsea’s-ex-striker-tells-boehly-signing-to-make-after-raheem-sterling

Former Chelsea striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has advised the new leadership of the club under the guidance of Todd Boehly to bring in a goalscorer after they complete the signing of Raheem Sterling this summer.

Chelsea is all set to sign Sterling from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million after they agreed to personal terms with the England international.

Sterling is set to become Chelsea’s top earner ahead of N’Golo Kante with his £300,000-a-week deal.

The winger brings a wealth of experience, having helped fire Man City to four league titles, scoring 109 goals in 320 appearances in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“They need a goalscorer. Sterling’s a great player, a very good player, but he is not an out-and-out No.9,” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports.

“So I think if you are going to get Sterling, you still need a goalscorer with him.”