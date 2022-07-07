epl:-chelsea-star-tells-club-board-he-wants-to-leave-stamford-bridge

Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech, has reportedly told the club’s board he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Ziyech has “little connection” with the “inflexible” Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel and has asked the club’s hierarchy for a move away from the Blues to give his career some “new impetus.”

The Moroccan, who has struggled to perform consistently since joining Chelsea, is rumoured to be “following in the footsteps” of his now-former teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Recall that Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window, having arrived at the west London club from the Serie A giants only last summer.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are reportedly one of the clubs interested in helping Ziyech leave Chelsea.

The Rossoneri have put holding talks with Chelsea on their agenda. However, Ziyech’s salary demands could act as a hurdle to a potential transfer.

The former Ajax star notably has a contract running until the summer of 2025 with Chelsea.