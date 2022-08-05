Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea release new squad numbers as Chukwuemeka, others benefit
EPL: Chelsea release new squad numbers as Chukwuemeka, others benefit

by News
Chelsea on Thursday released new squad numbers for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

New signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Raheem Sterling all got their squad numbers for the new campaign.

Chukwuemeka, who officially joined Chelsea from Aston Villa on Wednesday, will wear the number 30 shirt at the West London club, while the likes of Koulibaly and Sterling will wear 26 and 17, respectively.

Conor Gallagher, back at the Blues following a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, takes the number 23 shirt, while Armando Broja will wear the number 18 for this season.

Below is Chelsea’s 2022/23 squad numbers in full:

1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

3 – Marcos Alonso

5 – Jorginho

6 – Thiago Silva

7 – N’Golo Kante

8 – Mateo Kovacic

10 – Christian Pulisic

11 – Timo Werner

12 – Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13 – Marcus Bettinelli

14 – Trevoh Chalobah

16 – Edouard Mendy

17 – Raheem Sterling

18 – Armando Broja

19 – Mason Mount

20 – Callum Hudson-Odoi

21 – Ben Chilwell

22 – Hakim Ziyech

23 – Conor Gallagher

24 – Reece James

26 – Kalidou Koulibaly

28 – Cesar Azpilicueta

29 – Kai Havertz

30 – Carney Chukwuemeka

31 – Malang Sarr

33 – Emerson Palmieri

