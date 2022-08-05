epl:-chelsea-release-new-squad-numbers-as-chukwuemeka,-others-benefit

Chelsea on Thursday released new squad numbers for the upcoming 2022/23 season.
New signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Raheem Sterling all got their squad numbers for the new campaign.
Chukwuemeka, who officially joined Chelsea from Aston Villa on Wednesday, will wear the number 30 shirt at the West London club, while the likes of Koulibaly and Sterling will wear 26 and 17, respectively.
Conor Gallagher, back at the Blues following a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, takes the number 23 shirt, while Armando Broja will wear the number 18 for this season.
Below is Chelsea’s 2022/23 squad numbers in full:
1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga
3 – Marcos Alonso
5 – Jorginho
6 – Thiago Silva
7 – N’Golo Kante
8 – Mateo Kovacic
10 – Christian Pulisic
11 – Timo Werner
12 – Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13 – Marcus Bettinelli
14 – Trevoh Chalobah
16 – Edouard Mendy
17 – Raheem Sterling
18 – Armando Broja
19 – Mason Mount
20 – Callum Hudson-Odoi
21 – Ben Chilwell
22 – Hakim Ziyech
23 – Conor Gallagher
24 – Reece James
26 – Kalidou Koulibaly
28 – Cesar Azpilicueta
29 – Kai Havertz
30 – Carney Chukwuemeka
31 – Malang Sarr
33 – Emerson Palmieri