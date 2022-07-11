Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea ready to give Koulibaly €9.5 million salary
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Chelsea ready to give Koulibaly €9.5 million salary

by News
0 views
epl:-chelsea-ready-to-give-koulibaly-e9.5-million-salary

Chelsea are ready to offer defender Kalidou Koulibaly an annual salary of €9.5 million, according to La Repubblica via Caught Offside.

Koulibaly has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli.

The Senegalese international is not planning to extend his stay at Napoli and the Serie A giants are willing to cash in on him this year.

Chelsea are eager to secure Koulibaly’s signature as they look to address the void left at the back by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea will have to battle Juventus, who are also monitoring Koulibaly with interest but the Old Lady’s salary offer is €3 million less than the Blues’.

As such, a move to Chelsea could be on the cards for the 31-year-old.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Human Trafficker Recruited Orphan To Transport Cannabis To...

July 16: IGP Addresses Stakeholders , Deploys Election...

Our Victim Came For Money Ritual But We...

2023: Tinubu Unveils Running Mate

2023: He’ll deliver Borno to him – Adeyanju...

Kaduna train attack: Ango Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq looks...

Tinubu/Shettima presidential running mate is winning ticket –...

2023 presidency: APC reacts as Tinubu picks Kashim...

Osun 2022: I went back to school when...

2023: Shettima is young, compliments Tinubu – Keyamo

Leave a Reply