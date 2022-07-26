epl:-chelsea-put-three-players-up-for-sale-[full-list]

Chelsea have told three of their reserve players that they can leave the club.

According to Evening Standard, the players are Xavier Mbuyamba, Matt Miazga and Baba Rahman.

The trio have all been put up for sale by Chelsea, who are conscious of the new loan limits that have been stipulated by FIFA.

In previous seasons, the Blues have loaned out dozens of the players stockpiled at Stamford Bridge.

However, there is now a limit of eight players that can leave a club on loan each season and that will be reduced to six by the start of the 2024-2025 campaign.

The new ruling does not apply to either homegrown players or those under the age of 21.