epl:-chelsea,-man-city-finally-agree-deal-on-raheem-sterling-transfer

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday evening.

Romano claims the Blues will pay a £45m fee plus £10m add-ons.

Sterling has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2027.

“Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done.

“Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him,” Romano tweeted.