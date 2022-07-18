Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea make new appointment, Boehly reacts
Chelsea on Monday appointed Tom Glick as the club’s new President of Business.

The Premier League giants disclosed this in a statement via its website.

Glick will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations at Chelsea, including managing its global commercial strategy, enhancing fan engagement, driving revenue growth, and creating exceptional experiences for the club’s fans.

The statement partly read, “Chelsea Football Club has today appointed Tom Glick, a 30-year sports marketing and operations executive, as the Club’s new President of Business.”

Reacting, Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly, hailed Glick’s appointment, saying he has skills and experience that will improve the Blues.

Boehly said: “His skills and experience will be vital as we improve Chelsea FC’s key infrastructure, expand the Club’s products and reputation, and find exciting new ways for our loyal supporters to engage with their favourite players.”

