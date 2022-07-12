epl:-chelsea-identify-n’golo-kante’s-replacement

Chelsea have reportedly identified Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez, as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante, Express reports.

Kante is reportedly a target for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side believed to be preparing a shock move for the France World Cup winner.

It appears Chelsea are looking at replacing Kante, 31, and have earmarked Rodriguez as a potential signing.

Rodriguez impressed for Real Betis last season and has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, though a move last summer failed to come to fruition.

The Argentine star made 47 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s men last season, scoring two goals while providing three assists.

Chelsea can expect to face competition from a number of clubs in the race for Rodriguez, who is attracting interest from many potential suitors.

Rodriquez’s current contract with Real Betis will expire in 2024 and Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old at £22.5 million.

Chelsea will need to replace Kante sooner rather than later.