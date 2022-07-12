Home NEWS EPL: Chelsea identify N’Golo Kante’s replacement
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Chelsea identify N’Golo Kante’s replacement

by News
0 views
epl:-chelsea-identify-n’golo-kante’s-replacement

Chelsea have reportedly identified Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez, as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante, Express reports.

Kante is reportedly a target for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side believed to be preparing a shock move for the France World Cup winner.

It appears Chelsea are looking at replacing Kante, 31, and have earmarked Rodriguez as a potential signing.

Rodriguez impressed for Real Betis last season and has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, though a move last summer failed to come to fruition.

The Argentine star made 47 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s men last season, scoring two goals while providing three assists.

Chelsea can expect to face competition from a number of clubs in the race for Rodriguez, who is attracting interest from many potential suitors.

Rodriquez’s current contract with Real Betis will expire in 2024 and Transfermarkt values the 28-year-old at £22.5 million.

Chelsea will need to replace Kante sooner rather than later.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Peseiro rues Super Eagles failure to qualify for...

Enugu outdoor regulator to move against politicians violating...

Abiodun reiterates commitment to revive, complete Olokola deep...

Jailbreak: Sack everyone linked to attack, all service...

ISIS-Boko Haram must not kill Nnamdi Kanu –...

I’m hungry – Jack Wilshere reacts to appointment...

What will happen under Tinubu presidency – Adegboruwa

EPL: Manchester United identify player to sign as...

Liverpool suffer injury blow ahead of Manchester United...

July 16: Hoodlums Attack Lasun Yussuff Residence

Leave a Reply